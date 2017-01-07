Prince George won’t sleep, literally, until the roads are safe!

That’s the message from City crews who will be working 24 hours both days this weekend to control the heavy snowfall and icy roads.

They are currently plowing Priority One routes, which includes the downtown core, hills, arterial roads, and the hospital district.

These roads are said to be cleared at the end of a snow event.

City crews are also plowing Priority Two roadways, including all bus routes and all commercial and/or industrial roads; these also will be cleared within 48 hours.

They are NOT taking care of Priority Three roads at this time, which is all residential roads and lanes.

The City’s snow fleeted is in full force with equipment to achieve service outlined in PG Council’s Snow and Ice Control Procedure.

For more information on snow density in certain areas of Prince George, you can click here.