You can have your say on where the Provincial government should spend your tax dollars.

BC’s Finance Minister Michael de Jong is holding an hour-long “telephone town hall” around 7 PM on Monday. The event is described as a “cross between an extremely large conference call and a town hall meeting.” Northern residents from 15 different communities can call in and ask de Jong questions directly.

A few topics that will be discussed include how the Province can improve job-creating industries, make businesses more competitive, and address housing affordability.

To participate, you have to sign up online. You can also contact the Minister directly by emailing citizenengagement@gov.bc.ca.

The provincial government is expected to table a balanced budget again for 2017.