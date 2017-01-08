20-year-old Josh Goyer was the lucky winner of the 2016 Nissan Versa at last night’s Prince George Cougars game.

Needless to say, he was pretty happy to win.

“It was nuts. I was kind of in shock for a while. I was just like ‘there’s no way I came and won a car at a hockey game.'”

Everyone at the CN Centre to see the Cougars defeat the Victoria Royals 4-2 last night was entered into the Free Car Give-Away! draw. The promotion was the team’s most recent feature game, one of 12 this season.

Goyer actually planned to stay home and miss the game entirely. He was exhausted from snowboarding all day but his buddies convinced him to head to the arena.

“I owe them a couple beers when we go out next weekend. They said it’s on me.”

Goyer is heading to the dealership first thing Monday to pick up his new car. If you’re in the market for an older Jeep TJ, Goyer says his might be on the market soon.