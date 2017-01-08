Following this weekend’s snowfall, the City of Prince George is still clearing snow and ice from roads and walkways.

The City states crews are plowing and sanding 24 hours a day in areas all over the city. Sidewalk machines are working in the bowl today. City crews and contractors will work overnight in the bowl, Carter Light Industrial Area, and the east end.

The City is still working on Priority One and Two areas, which include arterial roads, downtown, the hospital district, and bus routes.

Workers cleared downtown, routes in the Hart neighbourhood, and the green zone on Saturday.

The city asks motorists to drive cautiously around workers.