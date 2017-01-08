The Prince George RCMP have one person in custody following what it calls a “crime spree” and two police vehicle collisions yesterday.

It all started around 2:30 PM when the police got a call of stolen a flat deck trailer worth about $10,000. The trailer had been taken from an address on Highway 97 up in the Hart earlier that day.

The RCMP learned the trailer was hauling a side-by-side UTV (Utility Terrain Vehicle) and being towed by a blue Ford F-350, heading towards the John Hart Bridge about five hours later.

The truck and trailer turned onto Commercial Crescent when police tried to stop it. RCMP allege the driver hit a police car, fled east on 10th Avenue, and ran a red light at Highway 97. Police chose not to pursue the driver.

Shortly after that, police say the suspect was driving into oncoming traffic on the wrong side of 15th Avenue from Freeman Street.

Police tried to stop another, white Ford F-350 pickup without licence plates around 8 PM. It was driving on Highway 16 about 100 metres west of the junction with Highway 97. Police report the truck collided with an RCMP vehicle and landed in a snow bank. The male driver fled on foot towards the Prince George Playhouse. Police say the suspect ignored commands to stop. RCMP used a police dog to help make the arrest. RCMP say the suspect was in possession of pepper spray and edged weapons when arrested.

Police located what’s believed to be the UTV in an alley adjacent to Farrell Street, off Queensway around the same time of the arrest. A local resident told police that his white, Ford F-350 pickup had been stolen and RCMP confirmed it was the same one recovered on Highway 16 minutes earlier.

Both the blue Ford F-350 pickup and the stolen trailer were found and recovered on La Salle Avenue, a few blocks away from the UTV. Police learned that pickup was stolen from Dawson Creek on Friday. Police believe the UTV is stolen property even though it hasn’t been reported stolen. The RCMP describe it as a red & white Polaris RZR and ask owners of similar UTVs to check if yours has been stolen.

Police believe the one suspect is responsible for all of these thefts.

The suspect was taken to hospital with minor bite wounds. No officers involved in any collision were injured.

The 35-year-old male suspect from Dawson Creek has not been named. RCMP believe he’ll be held in custody until Monday when he makes his first court appearance. RCMP say he is well known to local police and expect him to face multiple charges. At the time of his arrest, police say he had multiple warrants out of Dawson Creek, BC.