Prince George City Council meets for the first time of 2017 tonight.

After months of consultation, city staff has put forward the 2017 Strategic Park “Action Plan.” The City’s recent study found 80% of residents feel local parks need improving. One proposition is investing $250,000 annually in replacing or adding to up to 5 parks per year. This year, Byng, North College, Moosehart, Eaglenest, and Ridgeview Park are all scheduled to be replaced.

The city plans to remove 20 parks this year removed this year.

Council would need to approve the plan and funding before it can move forward.

The RCMP is sharing highlights and stats from 2016. The police have new programs like the Integrated Domestic Violence unit focused on reducing victimization in families.

Police reported 59 sexual assaults this year, a 37% increase from 2015. In that same time frame, there were 196 Aggravated Assault/Assault with Weapon, which was a 22% drop.

A local group hopes the city can help it touch up the Gateway. It’s working on a few things, the biggest being new lamp posts. The project would be worth over $372,000.

The City’s Heritage Commission hopes to add two properties to the Heritage Register. Both the Munro / Moffat (153 Moffat Street) and Pitman Houses (2387 McBride Crescent) are over 100 years old and would be the first properties added to the Register since 2007.

Tonight’s meeting begins in the City Chambers at 6 PM.