Residents of Vanderhoof and the surrounding area are in the dark following a vehicle accident on Highway 16. The collision took place just before 1:30 this morning near 599 West Highway 16.

More than 4,600 customers are currently without power. The outage reaches west for Fort Fraser, East to Cluculz lake and North to Stuart River.

Crews are currently on site making repairs and BC Hydro estimates the restoration time will be noon today.