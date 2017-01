A vehicle collision took out power near Vanderhoof early this morning.

Power has been restored to parts of Vanderhoof, including downtown. BC Hydro says power should be fully restored by noon today.

The outage was caused by a collision that took place early this morning near 599 West Highway 16. At its peak, it left more than 4,600 customers in the dark.

School District 91 has closed schools for the day due to the lack of power.