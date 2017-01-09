The Prince George RCMP arrested a wanted man on Saturday.

At about 1:00 am, Dustin Jeffrey Olson was located by police in a vehicle near the intersection of Highway 16 and Tyner Boulevard. He was arrested without incident and was remanded to custody until his first appearance in court later today. Olson was wanted for 10 counts of breach of undertaking or recognizance and obstructing a peace officer.

These charges stem from a search warrant executed at a house on Ahbau Street in November 2015. Olson was charged by Provincial Crown Counsel with several explosive and firearms related offences.

The most recent charges are as a result of police allegations that Olson breached the conditions of his release on at least four occasions. During the last interaction with police, he provided a false name and was driving a white Ford F-150 pick-up with BC licence plates FA1879.