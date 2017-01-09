What do you get when you mix a party bus and Eric Church? One amazing weekend!!!

Country 97FM and Paul’s Party Bus have teamed up to bring you the Eric Church Party Bus.

The bus will be checking out Eric Church’s March 11th show. Now what makes this show special is that there will be no opener. It’s all Eric…All night long. You know you want to go.

The trip will depart Friday March 10th at 7am and arrive in Calgary around 6pm. While in Calgary we will be staying at the Hotel Arts

On Saturday you’re free to do whatever you like until SHOWTIME that evening!!! And then Sunday we head back to PG. ( a little later so you can get some extra sleep)

It’s 500 ALL IN. That covers Transportation, accommodation and tickets to the show

If your interested come by the Country97FM studios at 2977 Ferry Ave or call the NST office 250.563.3114