Country97FM, The Treasure Cove Casino and The Tree Amigos Entertainment Group proudly present two nights of great country rock with Canadian country star and songwriter KEN MCCOY AND HIS BAND!!!

They’ll be playing the Treasure cove casino Show lounge February 17 & 18

Doors open at 7:00PM – Show starts at 8:00PM

Tickets $38.75

Pick up your tickets today at the Treasure Cove Casino Guest Services 250.561.2421

*2.00 per ticket will be donated to the BC SPCA Spay and Neuter Clinic

19+ “Know your limit, Play within it”