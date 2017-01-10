News 1130 Sports in Vancouver reported Monday night that the Giants have traded sniper

Radovan Bondra to the Prince George Cougars for a third-round bantam draft pick and one or two players.

There was no confirmation of the deal from either team as of midnight.

The 19-year-old Bondra, from Trebisov, Slovakia, stands 6-foot-5, 220 pounds and has 31 points, including 19 goals in 32 games this season.

He was drafted by the Chicago Blackhawks in the fifth round of the 2015 NHL draft.

The WHL trade deadline is two this afternoon (PST).

The Cougars play tonight (Tuesday) in Red Deer to begin a 4-game, 5 night Alberta road trip.

Photo credit: Prince George Cougars