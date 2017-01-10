RCMP Staff Sgt. Warren Brown directly addressed two of local police’s major goals for 2017 at council on Monday.

One of which is reducing crime near 3rd Avenue and George Street. According to RCMP data, calls to this area increased 9.8 % over 2015, and 34% over 2011.

There is social help in the area, like a homeless shelter, which often brings less fortunate people to the area. This can also attract prostitution and drug-related incidents. Brown says the RCMP needs to find address crime in the area.

“We have people and entities to ensure that vulnerable people are being helped and supported. I certainly hope that doesn’t change but, again, it speaks to the fact that there’s still an overrepresentation of crime for the area so we’ve got to get better and more innovative to solve that issue.”

Some “innovative” new ways to address crime are centred around better programming, particularly the rehabilitating Social Chronic Offender Program.

By bettering someone’s quality of life, Brown hopes to keep them out of cells.

“We’d work with other stakeholders to give (victims) support. Hopefully, change their environment and provide them with necessary mechanisms os they don’t have to rely on crime and can just live a healthier, safer lifestyle.”

Other non-traditional law enforcement ideas include programming with a strong focus on addictions, as well as an aboriginal court and an aboriginal safety plan.

Brown hopes these programs can really take off when the RCMP hires about 12 new officers in the spring.