The Prince George Cougars confirmed the speculation today that they have landed high scoring forward Radovan Bondra (Trebisov, SVK) from the Vancouver Giants in return for 18-year-old European forward Bartek Bison, 16-year-old prospect forward Tyler Ho (Valley West Hawks) and a third round draft pick in the 2018 WHL Bantam Draft.

The 6’5”, 221 pound Slovak has 31 points, including 19 goals, in 32 games this season with the Giants.

In 90 career WHL games, Bondra has struck for 34 goals, 61 points and 42 penalty minutes.

He was selected in the 5th round of the 2015 NHL Draft by the Chicago Blackhawks.

“Radovan Bondra is a dominant winger in our league and brings a unique combination of size, skill and finish to our lineup,” said Cougars General Manager, Todd Harkins in a team release. “He’s an NHL drafted player with a very impressive international resume and provides our team with another bonafide offensive weapon. He’s the final piece to what we feel is a very deep and talented lineup and we are very excited to welcome him to the Prince George Cougars.”

Bondra has represented Slovakia in each of the past three seasons at the World Junior Hockey Championship tournament.

Bondra will be with his new team in Red Deer but won’t play tonight when the Cougars begin a four-game, five-day Alberta road trip.

Photo credit: Prince George Cougars