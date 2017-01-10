Prince George Mounties have laid criminal code charges against a 35-year-old man in connection to a series of thefts and dangerous incidents this past weekend.

James Alan Webb, a native of Dawson Creek, has been charged by the Provincial Crown Counsel with 26 offences, including:

– 5 counts, failing to comply with probation

– 5 counts, driving while disqualified

– 4 counts, possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace

– 3 counts, possession of stolen property of $5,000

– 3 counts, will-fully resist or obstruct a peace officer

– 2 counts, failing to stop for police

– 2 counts, assaulting a peace officer with a weapon

RCMP say Webb is well-known to police and will remain in custody until his next court appearance on Wednesday, January 11th.

The investigation into Webb’s offences is still on-going and anyone with more information on these criminal misconducts is asked to call the Prince George RCMP at (250) 561-3300, or Crime-Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.