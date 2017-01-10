The Prince George Cougars have been busy before today’s WHL trade deadline.

The Cats traded for Vancouver’s Radovan Bondra this morning then Cats’ General Manager Todd Harkins called up the Spokane Chiefs and acquired 1997-born forward Tanner Wishnowski. Heading the other way is a conditional eighth round draft pick in the 2018 WHL Bantam Draft.

The 6’0”, 186-pound Wishnowski has split this season between Spokane and the Kelowna Rockets. In 23 games this year, he has 10 points (three goals, seven assists) and 28 penalty minutes.

In 54 games with the Kelowna Rockets last year, the native of Oakbank, MB had seven goals, six assists and 53 penalty minutes. In 78 career WHL games (with Spokane and Kelowna) he has 11 goals, 13 assists and 81 penalty minutes.

“Tanner is a very difficult player to play against and he’s going to add a great deal of depth and experience to our lineup,” said Harkins in a statement. “He’s a big body who skates well and can create havoc in all three zones. We’re very excited to welcome Tanner to the Prince George Cougars family.”

Tanner will join the team when the Cougars finish up their four-game Alberta road trip. Prince George next home game is January 17th vs. Portland.

The WHL trade deadline is 2 PM this afternoon.

Photo credit: Prince George Cougars