Three hundred and thirteen housing starts were recorded in Prince George during 2016 according to the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation.

That’s compared to just 269 in 2015.

Market Analyst, Taylor Pardy says the city saw increases in one category. “Ending off 2016 housing starts in Prince George were up about 6% and this was partially driven by the jump in multi-unit starts in the year as a large condominium project got underway.”

Pardy adds comparable cities like Vernon and Kamloops experienced similar results. “So for Kamloops there was about a 33% increase so a little bit ahead of Prince George and for Vernon we saw an 11% jump in housing starts.”

Kamloops recorded 697 housing starts in 2016 while Vernon edged the northern capital with 325.

In December, Prince George saw 12 new homes broke ground to finish off the year, 9 were single detached units while the other 3 came on the multi-unit side.