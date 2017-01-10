The Prince George RCMP are asking for the public’s help in finding a wanted suspect on an outstanding arrest warrant.

Donavan Hans Smith is being sought out by Mounties on two counts of breach of undertaking or recognizance.

He is described as:

– Caucasian male

– 5’10”

– 225 pounds

– Brown hair

– Hazel eyes

According to the RCMP, Smith is considered to be a violent offender and the public should not approach him.

Anyone who sees him, or has information on his whereabouts, is asked to immediately call 911, the Prince George RCMP at (250) 561-3300, or Crime-Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.