The Prince George RCMP nabbed the fourth and final suspect following last week’s double homicide.

Twenty-one year old Seaver Miller was taken into custody on Tuesday night by police.

Police say Miller was aware of his outstanding warrant and was actively evading apprehension from authorities.

Miller is facing two counts of first-degree murder, and one count of attempted murder.

RCMP Superintendant Warren Brown says unlike similar situations, the public was a lot more forthcoming this time around. “Sometimes people are afraid to comment due to retaliation, they want to cover things up and it’s a lifestyle of many, but in this case from the onset of the investigation people with intimate knowledge came forward to us.”

Perry Andrew Charlie along with Aaron Ryan Moore and Joshua Steven West were all arrested last week and have been charged with the same offenses.

Forty-six-year old David Lauren Franks of Prince George and 51-year-old Thomas Burt Reed of Burns lake were identified as the victims last week by the RCMP.

The local detachment would like to thank the public for providing information on Miller’s whereabouts.