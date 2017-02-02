The Prince George RCMP have arrested three people in connection with a forcible confinement and assault investigation that took place yesterday.

The operation involved uniform and plain clothes officers. Search warrants were executed at two residences and a motel room in Prince George as well as a vehicle and a residence in a nearby community.

RCMP arrested three people thought to be involved in violent crime. All are known to police. The incident is believed to be targeted and related to the drug trade. All three suspects have been held in custody overnight and will likely make their first appearance in provincial court later today.

One adult female victim is recovering from non-life threatening injuries.