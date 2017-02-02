Prince George Mounties are currently investigating a break and enter incident from Tuesday.

Around 10:40AM, RCMP responded to a call from a Prince George residence where four male suspects were seen attempting to break-in through a second story window.

Multiple police officers initially attempted to talk to the suspects, but were failing to comply with their commands.

As a result, police entered the home for the safety of possible victims and upon entry, two suspects fled through the back door, but were taken into custody after being chased on foot and eventually captured by ‘Hero,’ a Police Service Dog.

The other two males were arrested without any incident; a loaded prohibited rifle, ammunition, and other evidence were seized at the scene.

“The Prince George RCMP will continue to use all of our resources to target those persons that choose to live a criminal lifestyle,” said Corporal Craig Douglass in a statement.

“We encourage all members of our community to immediately report suspicious activity to police.”

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about the incident, or other forms of criminal activity, is asked to call the Prince George RCMP at (250) 561-3300, or Crime-Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.