The Rocky Mountain Rangers could be allowed to consume and sell alcohol in their local mess hall in the future.

On Tuesday night, School District 57’s board of education voted to approve the request with a 4-2 result from trustees saying the work of the military is greatly appreciated.

Rangers spokesperson Corporal Eric Depeneau says he’s glad talks are moving forward.

“I certainly expect that there’ll still be more questions and deliberation at both the city level and with the liquor board itself and we’re looking forward to answering those questions.”

#SD57 board votes 4-2 in favour of RockyMountain Rangers request for new Military mess in old school; must now go through @CityofPG @mypgnow — Kyle Balzer (@KyleBalzer) February 1, 2017

The Rangers “B” detachment operates their mess hall out of the former Meadow Elementary School property at 687 Dornbierer Crescent, which was originally loaned by the School Board to the branch to use as a private space.

The building is still owned and controlled by the board, to which Cpl. Depeneau recognizes the worries of what could happen if a situation gets “out-of-control.”

“The concerns are absolutely valid and they’ll all be addressed throughout the implementation process. It’s unfortunate that we had a mis-vote, but that certainly won’t be the case at the end of the day.”

Trustee Trish Bella was one of the two board members not in favour of the request, saying the idea of alcohol on a school-owned property could raise responsibility issues.

#SD57 Trustees Bella, Warrington voted “No” to request; says alcohol served at mess hall could lead to “out-of-control” decisions @mypgnow — Kyle Balzer (@KyleBalzer) February 1, 2017

Cpl. Depeneau assures local residents of the area they’re aware of the situation.

“We’ve had a fantastic relationship for a number of years and we don’t see any reason why this would impede that relationship. If there’s any concerns, there’s multiple avenues for those to be raised and they’ll be addressed in the most proper manner possible.

The permit must now be approved by the City of Prince George and the Liquor Board before anything becomes official.