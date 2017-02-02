The BC Government is investing more funding into the softwood lumber industry for the Northern region.

Premier Christy Clark has announced $4.5 million will be going towards a new wood innovation research lab at the University of Northern BC (UNBC), accelerating the future of timber engineering and development.

Clark announces $27M in caribou recovery funding and new $4.5M wood innovation research lab for @UNBC #CityOfPG — Shannon Waters (@sobittersosweet) February 1, 2017

Speaking at the BC Natural Resources Forum, she says the investment is a joint partnership with Federal Minister of Innovation, Science, and Economic Development Navdeep Bains.

“We are not going to back down on softwood. We are going to get the best possible deal for BC workers.”

The province will be providing $2.62 million, while the Feds will bring the remaining $1.88 million to the table.

Clark says UNBC students have already cut 90% of energy consumption using their talent and knowledge of the industry.

“They’re helping us find ways to persuade the world to use wood. We are going to support the vision of Dan Weeks, with the support of the Federal government and the support of the City of Prince George, to make sure we are able to grow innovation.”

Clark adds the technology and results of this new project will bring countless possibilities.

“New and updated buildings will soon be throughout British Columbia because they’re long-lasting, more energy efficient, and are tangible examples of the world-leading innovation taking place here in Prince George.”

The Premier also said she’ll try to to get the best deal possible for British Columbia in relation to the United States and President Donald Trump.

“He’s a builder and a businessman and we all know that the best way to juice up the American economy and create jobs is to get residential housing starts really going. Residential housing starts don’t go anywhere without BC softwood.”

– with files from Shannon Waters