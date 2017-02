The Prince George Cougars are up three spots from #7 to #4 in the CHL top 10 rankings.

It is the 18th consecutive week the Cougars have been ranked in the top 10.

The Regina Pats remain #1 while the Everett Silvertips are down four spots to #7.

The Medicine Hat Tigers remain an honorable mention.

The weekly rankings are compiled by a panel of NHL scouts.

The Cougars host Kelowna Friday and Saturday to begin a 6-game homestand.