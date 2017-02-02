UNBC is looking into the possibility of having an international high school on campus.

It would be open to students from grades 9 to 12 and a pilot project could be up and running during the fall of 2018.

UNBC Provost, Dan Ryan says this idea is already in countries like China. “The high schools in China are actually set up around a Canadian curriculum with 60% of their teachers actually from Canada and they graduate with an International Baccalaureate and that’s a very high-quality program”

Ryan believes a move like this would make the adjustment to a new country better for international students.

“Many of the students once they get to know Prince George, see our campus and the opportunities within the city we believe many of them will decide to stay and continue their studies at UNBC. UNBC offers a lot of advantages that you might not get at other schools like the smaller class sizes and more interaction with faculty staff.”

Just under 10% of UNBC’s student body is international.

The school would like to grow that number into the 15-20% range in the future.