Yes, we know Tom Brady could be the greatest of all time and we have certainly been bombarded about Matt Ryan’s MVP season, but please we’ve had enough Super Bowl Hype already.

How many more times do we have to hear about the number one offence (Atlanta scored 33.8 points a game in regular season and 40 in playoffs) against the number one defence (New England surrendered 15.6 points per game in the regular season and 16.5 in the playoffs).

After two weeks of hoopla, the Super Bowl kicks off on Sunday (3:30 PST) from Houston.

On this day, millions of North Americans will be partying, eating food, sitting in front of large screen TV’s, and of course, enjoying the most anticipated sports extravaganza of the year.

Whether one lives in Prince George, B.C., Victoria, B.C., Victoria, Ontario, Victoria, Texas, or any other city, this four hour spectacle (including the lengthy half time show) has evolved into a North American tradition.

Indeed, this is a time when fans and non-fans alike will tune in, some just to catch a glimpse and experience the excitement.

It is nearly impossible for this New England-Atlanta game to live up to its advanced billing.

Double digit outcomes have decided 30 of the 50 Super Bowls while 37 of the games have been decided by five or more points.

Last year, underdog Denver blitzed Carolina 24-10.

Interestingly, overtime has not factored into any of these contests.

This match-up brings more passion from fans than most other Super Bowls because of the Brady-Roger Goodell factor.

Will the commissioner, who has avoided the Patriots since Deflategate, have to present the trophy to the team he has snubbed?

The Patriots bring out passion unlike any other NFL team with the possible exception of the Dallas Cowboys.

You love them or hate them; there is very little in between.

This is the 6th time in the Super Bowl the team to lead the NFL in scoring tackles the team that allowed the fewest points.

The team with the top defense won 4 of the previous 5 match-ups.

The Patriots are 3-point favorites and the over-under is a Super Bowl record 59.

This is the Patriots record 9th Super Bowl appearance, including seven in the last 16 years.

The Bill Belichick-Tom Brady combination is 4-2 in the big game.

While Ryan will play in his first Super Bowl in his 9th season, the Falcons make their second Super Bowl appearance.

18 years ago, Atlanta lost to Denver in John Elway’s final game.

Not to be overlooked, the NFL is wrapping up one of its worst seasons ever.

T.V ratings were down significantly.

According to ESPN, television viewership of NFL games dropped by an average of eight percent for the 2016 regular season.

That means that more 1.4 million fewer people watched football as opposed to last season.

In the playoffs, 8 of the 10 games have been decided by 13 or more points, the most lopsided of margins ever.

Yes, the league desperately needs a superb Pats-Falcons game to help erase those memories.

While there is still time to dissect, analyze, scrutinize, study, evaluate and examine every little detail about these two teams I’m sure you will agree that kickoff cannot come soon enough.

The Pick: New England to win by 8

Super Bowl Matchup ( ) = NFL rank in the regular season

Points per game: Atlanta 33.8 (1st) New England 27.6 (3rd)

Yards per game: Atlanta 415.8 (2nd) New England 386.3 (4th)

Passing yards per game: Atlanta 295.3 (3rd) New England 269.3 (4th)

Points allowed per game: Atlanta 25.4 (27th) New England 15.6 (1st)

Yards allowed per game: Atlanta 371.2 (25th) New England 326.4 (8th)

*** POLLFISH.COM SUPER BOWL SUNDAY SURVEY ***

(survey of 1,000 Americans, conducted Jan. 29, 2017)

ONLY 1 IN 5 AMERICANS WATCH THE SUPER BOWL FOR THE FOOTBALL

While 59% of Americans are interested in both the game and the commercials, only 21% tune in for the game alone. 15% are in it just for the commercials, and another 6% are forced to suffer through the Super Bowl against their will.

MOST AMERICANS ARE ROOTING FOR THE UNDERDOG

Even though 56% of Americans are rooting for the Atlanta Falcons, 52% think the New England Patriots will actually win.

AMERICA’S TOP 10 FAVORITE SUPER BOWL FOODS

(based on the percentage of Americans who eat certain foods during the game)

#1: Chicken wings (33%)

#2: Pizza (22%)

#3: Chips & dip (17%)

#4: Nachos (14%)

#5: Chili (6%)

#6: Hot dogs (4%)

#7: Sliders (3%)

#8: Cupcakes (1%)

#9: Macaroni & cheese (1%)

#10: Cookies (<1%)

SOURCE: Pollfish.com Super Bowl Sunday Survey

Here are some more “out of the ordinary Super Bowl facts”:

The average number of people at a Super Bowl party is 17.

35% of people who attend the game write it off as a corporate expense.

80 % of all Super Bowl tickets sold go to corporate sponsors of the NFL and of the Super Bowl.

Super Bowl Sunday is second in food consumption behind only Thanksgiving Day. (The amount of food consumed includes an estimated one billion number of chicken wings and 28 million pounds of potato chips)

On the Monday following the Super Bowl, an average of six percent of the workforce calls in sick.

On the same Monday, antacid sales show a 20 per cent increase.

More drivers are involved in alcohol-related accidents on Super Bowl Sunday than any other day of the year (except St. Patrick’s Day).

Of the top 10 most watched television programs of all time, nine of them are Super Bowls.

Over 700,000 footballs are produced annually for official NFL use and 72 of them are used for the Super Bowl.

From the Quote Rack:

A new poll finds that the majority of Americans want the Atlanta Falcons to win the Super Bowl. But

lately we’ve learned that it doesn’t really matter what the majority of Americans want.

Jimmy Fallon of the Tonight Show

Jim Harbaugh was quoted as saying that he wants his son to be baptized by the Pope. Roger Goodell immediately replied, ‘Sorry, I don’t do baptisms.’

Contributor Bill Littlejohn of South Lake Tahoe, California

Seattle Seahawks assistant coach Rocky Seto is leaving the NFL to enter the ministry: If he really wants to be around a lot of people praying every Sunday, he should join the San Francisco 49ers.

Comedy writer Janice Hough of Palo Alto, California www.leftcoastsportsbabe.com

Former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel is signing autographs at a mall in Houston for Super Bowl this week. He is charging $99 to sign items people bring. So far, no NFL teams have plans to bring a contract, and the CFL has announced that none of its teams has $99 to spare.

Comedy writer TC Chong of Vancouver

And in case you missed it:

The Aussie Open finals had Rafael Nadal, 30, taking on Roger Federer, 35, while 35-year-old Serena Williams faced sister Venus, 36. On display were tennis’ greatest forehands, backhands and old hands.

Comedy writer RJ Currie www.Sportsdeke.com

