UPDATE: The Outdoor Concert, scheduled for 7:30 PM Friday, has been moved indoors to the Prince George Conference and Events Centre due to weather concerns.

Tomorrow night will kick off the 10th annual Coldsnap Winter Festival.

Organisers have added a kids show at the PG Playhouse to the roster of evening concerts this year.

Artistic Director Sue Judge says there’s a lot in-store this week.

“There are going to be some stellar performances by BC musicians, local musicians, and from right across the country,” she says, “so there’s something for everybody.”

Tickets to the main stage shows can be purchased at Books&Co., Studio 2880, and online at www.coldsnapfestival.com.