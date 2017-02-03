Well, that’s one way to start a road trip.

The Prince George Spruce Kings kicked off a three-game swing in consecutive nights on Thursday with a 9-0 thrashing over the Surrey Eagles.

The Spruce Kings pounced on the Eagles early and often scoring three times in the opening period from Drew Lennon, Ben Brar, and Ben Poisson.

Prince George potted the markers on just 15 shots in the opening frame.

The onslaught continued in the second when Kyle Johnson put away the Spruce Kings second power-play goal of the contest making it 4-0 early in the period.

Jarod Hovde and Ethan O’Rourke followed that up with two more markers to carry a 6-0 lead after 40 minutes.

Eagles goaltender Keelan Williams gave up 5 goals on 23 shots and was replaced by Daniel Davidson.

The goalie change wouldn’t matter as Keegan ward, Brett Mennear and Travis Schneider lit the lamp in the third period to cap off the offensive outburst.

The Spruce Kings went 2 for 5 on the power-play and outshot Surrey 43-22.

Prince George plays Friday in Langley and Saturday in Chilliwack.