As part of their eight-year development plan, the BC Government is providing $1.5 million in funding for a new facility and location for the North Cariboo SPCA.

The province announced earlier this week they’ll be giving a total of $5 million to the not-for-profit organization and Prince George-Valemount MLA Shirley Bond says this is one of the most critical fundings.

“Our government does recognize the value and important work that the BC SPCA does and its contribution to the welfare of animals.”

The money will be put towards expansion, a new community animal centre for seized pets, a barn for larger seized animals, and also a youth education program to enhance awareness.

District Manager Jamie Walsh is grateful her and staff’s little furry friends will soon be cared for in a “desperately needed upgrade.”

“We will be moving out of this city-owned building and into our own facility on our own land. It will be a state-of-the-art facility; universities will be helping us put together the building and making sure that we have everything we need.”

She adds the government’s particular interest for the North Cariboo branch shows their generosity and care for animals, but the biggest challenge is sharing enough spaces for as many animals as they can take.

“We have many animals that are out in foster care that we weren’t able to bring into the facility because we don’t have the room to bring them into the kennels that we have. So it’ll be larger kennel spaces, more kennels in general, and more resources for the staff to help ensure that they have everything they need.”

Walsh hopes she and her staff will be able to operate out of the new SPCA by 2018.