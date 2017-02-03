A Prince George soccer player, with plenty of experience, has agreed to further her career in her hometown.

17-year-old Whitney Anderson has committed to join the UNBC Women’s soccer program for the upcoming 2017-18 season.

Set to graduate in June, the Westside Academy student says she’s been looking forward to becoming a member of the Timberwolves.

“I started really improving when I was 14 years old, and that’s when I realized I wanted to play at the university level.”

The midfielder grew up playing in the PG Youth Soccer Association and compliments UNBC for having a program that has improved significantly over the years.

“I just want to get more confident. I want to work on my first touch, and earn some playing time. I want to bring my pace and energy to the team, and I love to play at a high tempo.”

Timberwolves Head Coach Neil Sedgewick has kept in contact with Anderson and says her talents have been shown on multiple levels of the game.

“I have been able to observe Whitney for a number of months now within the Prince George Youth Soccer Association, Whitecaps and in our Prospects Camp. Whitney is one of those players who floats with the ball at her foot.”

Anderson is planning to enroll in the General Studies program at UNBC; she will also be following in the footsteps of her older sister Ashley, who will be graduating from the university this spring.