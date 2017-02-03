BC NDP MLA Selina Robinson is taking the Christy Clark Liberals to task over the fentanyl crisis.

The province increased funding for opioid addiction treatment in an effort to combat the epidemic.

However, Robinson believes better treatment options are still available including the use of treatment facilities.

“We need to have a system where they can enter in and we’ll see them through for 18-24 months because it takes that long. We have to have a proper system of care that is regulated and has expectations and evaluations.”

Robinson believes the opioid reversing drug naloxone is not the answer when it comes to fentanyl.

“Naloxone is a tiny, tiny little piece that can keep people alive, its important but not the solution. We need to be talking about solutions, prevention programs and we need to have conversations with our kids.”

Robinson is the opposition spokesperson for mental health and addictions.

She says the Liberal government has dropped the ball on the issue.

The province has confirmed carfentanil is present within the illegal drug supply in BC and is being ingested in the Lower Mainland.

Lab tests detected carfentanil in 57 of 1766 urine samples in January.

Carfentanil is an analog synthetic of the opioid fentanyl and is 10,000 times more potent than morphine.

If the NDP wins May’s BC Election they will develop a plan for drug users to enter a treatment facility within 48-72 hours of requesting help.

Robinson says the BC Liberals missed the boat completely on the issue.

“This fentanyl crisis is so out of control and the government has been so late coming to the table, it hasn’t been in the plans to deal with addictions for a long time and this is what happens when you have a government that’s been asleep on the file for so long.”