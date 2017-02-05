The Kelowna Rockets scored two unanswered goals in the first period for a second straight night and they went on to a 5-1 victory over the Prince George Cougars to complete a weekend sweep.

Kelowna won the Friday game 3-2.

On Saturday before 4,314 fans at CN Centre on Aboriginal Night, Nick Merkley and Reid Gardner both scored twice while the Rockets leading scorer Cole Lind added a goal and two assists.

Lind had five points on the weekend as he tallied two goals on Friday.

Jesse Gabrielle replied for Prince George, his 25th goal of the season and the 100th of his WHL career in his 233rd game.

Ty Edmonds made 25 saves as he remains tied with Scott Myers for the most wins by a P.G. Cougars goalie with 95.

Kelowna outshot Prince George 30-28 and enjoyed period leads of 2-0 and 3-1.

The Rockets were 2-for-4 on the power play while the Cats went 0-for-3.

P.G. is just 10 for 72 with the man advantage since Christmas.

The 36-16-3 Cougars lead the B.C. Division by six points over Kamloops and by 11 over both Kelowna and Victoria.

Prince George is also three points ahead of Everett for first in the Western Conference, although the Silvertips have three games in hand.

The Blazers, Royals and Silvertips all won on Saturday.

The Cougars host the last place (17-31-2-3) Vancouver Giants Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Giants are 22 points out of a playoff spot.