Kole Lind opened and closed the scoring to lead the Kelowna Rockets to their first victory over the Prince George Cougars in five tries this season by a score of 3-2.

Lind, a projected first or second round pick in this year’s NHL Draft, tallied the only goal of the third period at the 7:23 mark.

The Cougars trailed 2-0 after one but got on even terms with second period goals from Colby McAuley and Jesse Gabrielle before 3,038 fans at CN Centre.

Kelowna outshot Prince George 34-32, including 16-5 in the final period.

Ty Edmonds made 31 saves as he remains tied with Scott Myers for the club record with 95 wins.

The Rockets were 0 for 2 on the power play but did strike shorthanded, while the Cats were 0 for 5 with the man advantage.

The Cougars continue a 6-game homestand when they entertain the Rockets again this evening (Saturday).