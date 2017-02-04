Racers of all ages will be hitting the slopes of the Otway Nordic Centre this weekend for the 2017 BC Cup of cross-country skiing.

More than 200 competitors from across the province will be putting their skis to the grind and while snow has been very limited, Chief of Competition Andrew Watkinson says that won’t cause a delay.

“We have enough snow to do the job and temperatures aren’t forecast to get very warm, so we’re not going to lose any snow. I think the biggest challenge we’re facing in terms of weather is that it might just end up being too cold for some of the smaller kids.”

Watkinson adds the ages in the races range from five to 65 years old, competing in their respective heats for the top prize.

“In this event, most of the competitors are going to be in the first few categories. In the atoms and peewees, we have 56 of the 233 racers, and the bulk of the rest of them will be in the junior boys and girls.”

He says it’s incredible to see the amount of young people taking an interest in cross-country skiing.

If the public wants to come and watch the BC Cup, Watkinson says there’ll be plenty of activities and hospitality by the Caledonia Nordic Ski Club.

“Many of the trails are undisturbed by the racing, there’ll be a large crowd around the lodge and the stadium, and they can buy lunch in the lodge on Saturday and Sunday as well.”

The two-day event will feature a 15-kilometre sprint at Noon on Saturday, considered to be the main event of the weekend.

For a complete schedule and details on the 2017 BC Cup, you can click here.