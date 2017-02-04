The provincial government is investing $35 million through to 2020 to BC Parks in an effort to maintain wildlife and their surrounding environment.

BC Wildlife President Jim Glaicar says this announcement is a win for all residents.

“We look at any investment into those parks that can keep them in pristine condition in the back-country, and those in the front-country that give them the funding needed to maintain them for the tens of thousands of people that use them, is a good step.”

The funding will be broken down into two separate categories:

– $25 million = Parks operations, including the hiring of 25 more full-time park rangers

– $10 million = BC Parks Foundation as endowment for future needs

#BC will increase & strengthen conservation in its world renowned parks w/ a new a new investment of $35M, https://t.co/wCCNTe0ECD #BCParks — BC Government News (@BCGovNews) February 4, 2017

The increase in rangers also includes 87 temporary positions to be filled during seasonal peaks in demand; Glaicar says this is critical for maintaining the integrity of BC Parks.

“We look forward to further announcements about increasing not only park rangers, but conservation officers so that we have boots on the ground to help us ensure the long-term sustainability of our fish and wildlife habitats in BC.”

Glaicar says while the premise of the BC government is in good conscience, he feels this funding in particular is a long overdue.

“In BC, we are a unique tradition with our natural habitats here, and over decades not enough funding has gone to it, regardless of what government it’s been.”

He’s pleased to see this substantial amount of money being put towards the “image of BC.”

According to BC Parks, they receive more than 23 million visits each year.