SUM 41 & PAPA ROACH

with special guests

DANKO JONES and BLEEKER

TUESDAY, APRIL 11, 2017

PRINCE GEORGE, BC DOORS: 6:00 PM SHOW: 7:00 PM

It is the biggest rock show of 2017, as SUM 41 and Papa Roach, with guests Danko Jones and Bleeker, come to the CN Centre, on Tuesday, April 11, 2017! Tickets go on sale Friday, February 10, at 10:00 am, at all Ticketmaster outlets!

Four phenomenal rock bands on one night!

TICKETS: $59.00 and $69.00 (plus s/c’s) General Admission Floor – 19 years plus only Reserved ALL AGES Seating in Stands Tickets available at all Ticketmaster outlets or Charge By Phone 1-855-985-5000 Order on-line at www.ticketmaster.ca