The Prince George Spruce Kings felt a lot like the musical artist Meatloaf on Saturday.

After compiling back to back road wins over the Surrey Eagles and Langley Rivermen, the Spruce Kings fell 7-3 to the Chilliwack Chiefs to complete a three game road trip.

Two out of three ain’t bad.

Chilliwack blitzed out to a 2-0 lead after the first period when Jake Smith and Colin Bernard lit the lamp against Prince goalie Aris Anagnostopolous.

The offensive onslaught saw four more goals to begin the middle frame courtesy of Aaron O’Neill, Cole Poliziani, Ben Fanjoy and Jordan Kawaguchi.

Kyle Johnson finally broke the shutout bid on Chiefs netminder Mark Sinclair after drilling home a Tanner Campbell feed.

The Chiefs ended up with a 7-1 lead after 40 minutes when Linden Hora put home a Kawaguchi pass.

The combo of Campbell and Johnson connected two more times as Johnson completed the hat-trick in the third period making the score more respectable.

Prince George outshot Chilliwack 40-39.

On Friday, the Spruce Kings cruised to a 5-2 in Langley over the Rivermen.

After Brendan Budy opened the scoring for Langley the Spruce Kings scored four unanswered goals later in the first period off the sticks of Jarod Hovde, Adam Burnett, Brett Mennear and Ben Brar.

Keegan Ward scored the final Prince George goal in the second period to cement the victory.

The Spruce Kings have clinched a playoff spot following a pair of losses by the Surrey Eagles against the Wenatchee Wild.

The West Kelowna Warriors visit the Rolling Mix Concrete Arena on Thursday at 7pm.