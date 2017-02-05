The UNBC Timberwolves scratched and clawed but still fell a little short against the UBC Thunderbirds in Canada West women’s basketball action on Saturday.

UNBC gave up a 44-36 halftime lead and was outscored 40-28 in the second half dropping their record to 6-12 on the season.

Vasiliki Louka was the star of the game for both squads racking up 30 points including a 10 for 17 performance on field goals.

Andrea Strujic led the way offensively for the T-Birds with 15 points who now improve to 14-4 on the season.

On Friday, UNBC fell 75-59 to UBC where the T-Birds outscored the T-Wolves 28-12 in the third quarter.

Louka was the top point getter again for UNBC with 15 points.

Maddison Penn was the top performer for UBC with 19 points.

In men’s action, UNBC fell back to back nights against UNBC by scores of 123-75 and 109-61.

After trailing 37-34 at halftime, UBC put up 72 points in the second half cruising to the easy victory.

Jordan Jensen-White led the way on Saturday for the T-Birds with 24 points while Rhys Elliott scored 23 in defeat for UNBC.

On Friday, the Timberwolves lost by a whopping 48 points with the highlight being a 36-point effort from UBC’s Conor Morgan.

James Agyeman potted 14 points in defeat for UNBC.

The men’s basketball team falls to 4-14 on the season.

Both varsity teams host the Saskatchewan Huskies next Friday and Saturday from the Northern Sports Centre.