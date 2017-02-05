Family Day is quickly approaching, and Spruce City Wildlife Association wants you to spend it out outside.

To help you get off the couch, SCWA is hosting a free Ice Fishing event on Ferguson Lake.

President Steve Hamilton hopes this event will remind everyone of the nature we have in our area.

“Less Xbox’s, more tackle boxes,” he says, “we’ve got an outstanding local fishery that’s stocked by freshwater fisheries of BC, we’ve got a lot of wild fish, a lot of hatchery-raised fish, everything from rainbow trout to kokanee, within 30 minutes of town and we want people to realise what they’ve got right here under their noses.”

Lunch and hot chocolate will be served. The SCWA will provide rods and tackle, but you’re asked to bring your own gear if you can.

Dress warmly. The event starts at 11 AM.