The Prince George Chamber of Commerce, the College of New Caledonia, and UNBC are coming together to give local business a youthful boost.



Collaborations…Connecting Business to Campus: Maximize Your Business’ Proximity to UNBC and CNC speaker series hopes to introduce those entering the business world with those already experienced.

CNC Program Coordinator Steve Chase says inviting recent grads and current students to your table is a great way to grow your business.

“Whether they’re younger, whether they’re kind of transitioning from another career or new to Prince George, that diversity is always healthy for organisations and that desire to learn together is also healthy for organisations,” he says.

The luncheon will be 11:30 on Thursday.