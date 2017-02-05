Over 100 people headed to the Fanshaw residence for some hot chocolate, pizza, and a skate with the Prince George Cougars Sunday.

The team named the Fanshaw’s rink the winner of this year’s Home Depot Backyard Rink Contest and headed over for some shinny with a local bantam team.

Captain Sam Ruopp and it’s nice to slow down and get outside.

“Hockey is our job that’s our living so being able to come out here just kinds of reminds us of why we play the game and how much fun it really is,” he says, “we always make the use of outdoor rinks and it’s really nice to be able to come out here.”

The @pgcougars joined some Bantam player on the Fanshaw’s outdoor rink today. The family won this year’s Home Depot Backyard Rink Contest pic.twitter.com/3pl6Ju9Wvx — Spencer Gowan (@spennygee) February 5, 2017

While the two teams took to the ice, parents, neighbours, and Cougars management tried to stay warm with hot chocolate, hot dogs, and space in the garage. Local daredevil Steve Taylor was even doing jumps on his snowmobile off of a ramp in the backyard.

Winner and homeowner Scott Fanshaw was thankful for the cold morning. Just last week, his beautiful backyard rink was just a mushy field of gravel. Even when most people spent the morning inside preparing for the Superbowl, Fanshaw was thankful for the cold.

“Well, we’re Canadian. I don’t really care about football, it’s all about hockey. This town is a hockey town and I’ve only been about hockey so it’s hockey for me.”