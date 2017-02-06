The UNBC Timberwolves have added another high school recruit to their program.

D.P. Todd product Alexis Magrath committed to the team on Monday.

She will begin playing for them in the 2017-18 season.

Magrath, who grew up playing at halftime of UNBC varsity games, often attends Timberwolves games as a spectator.

“It’s super exciting. I watched them play Mount Royal (in January), and it was cool seeing how the guards work together with the posts, and the wide variety of plays that they run,” she said.

Magrath’s is an imposing figure on the court, and Shcheptokin says her frame, along with her basketball IQ, will be a great asset.

“She obviously possesses great size and presence, particularly in the paint,” he said. “Canada West basketball is a physical game, and I anticipate she will really help us at both ends of the floor.”