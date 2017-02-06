Prince George Spruce Kings 20-year-old forward Chong Hyun Lee has been selected to play for Team Korea at the Euro Ice Hockey Challenge (EIHC) this week in Korea.

The four team tournament begins Thursday and wraps up Saturday.

Other countries represented are Denmark, Hungary, and Japan.

In the previous EIHC just before Christmas, Lee had a goal and two assists in three games for (0-1-2)

Korea in Poland.

Lee leads the Spruce Kings in rookie scoring with 36 points (15 goals) in 45 games.

The Spruce Kings, who have clinched a playoff spot, host the West Kelowna Warriors on Thursday in their final regular season home game.