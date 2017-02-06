The City of Prince George’s bus system will finally include more service on Sundays and statutory holidays.

Starting in September, BC Transit is planning to have 2,500 new service hours. There are also plans to make minor route changes, which will improve transit efficiency, consistency, and decrease travel time. These suggestions are subject to final approval from the city.

The new hours are in response to online surveys, in-person feedback, and Talktober sessions.

The City of Prince George, BC government, and BC Transit will split the cost. A final cost has not been announced yet.