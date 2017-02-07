Council approved rezoning the both 2744 and 2880 15th Avenue, home of Studio 2880, at last night’s council meeting to allow for new affordable housing.

The proposed building, which the province is funding through the Elizabeth Frye Society, will be erected around where the studio’s buildings stand, however, Community Arts Council Executive Director Sean Farrell feels the aging building’s days are numbered.

“The Community Arts Council will always stand behind an initiative that provides an appropriate setting for families to live here in Prince George. That being said, the facility at Studio 2880 is broken. We need to move on and we need to start serious work with the city right now so we can have a new, preferably downtown location, ready for us so we have a first class facility for local artists, performers, and performing arts groups.”

As of right now, any talk of demolishing or moving Studio 2880 is just speculative.

Mayor Lyn Hall calls the proposed affordable housing an exciting project, but he also hears Farrell’s request. He and Council will where they can.

“We’ve wanted to get culture and the arts downtown so it’ll be a decision that (the Arts Council makes) along with their board. We’ll have our city staff work directly with them to help them through the process.”

According to Elizabeth Fry Society Executive Director Kathi Heim, this will be the first non-profit, family-targetted affordable housing facility in Prince George since 2000.

A start date for the new building isn’t yet known. During the project’s announcement in mid-November, Heim hoped to break ground this spring.