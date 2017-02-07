Prince George’s public transportation is set to get an overhaul.

Funding has been approved for the city to extend bus service by 2,500 hours beginning September 5th. These bonus times will better Sunday and statutory holiday services and allow for earlier and later ride times on the city’s busiest routes.

During Monday’s council meeting, councillors asked BC Transit reps and city staff about service to far-off communities like Blackburn. City Planner Josephine Macharia says, unfortunately, that’s not in the cards for this year.

“Right now, the expansion can really only cover existing service but it’s definitely something that’s on our docket and something we’re looking forward to working on.”

Another concern from Council was for better, more weather-appropriate bus shelters. This cost will have to be looked at during next year’s budget meetings.

Macharia notes the busiest routes are the 15 UNBC/Downtown, 88 Westgate, and 89 Hart. Ridership shows that many riders use the bus as their primary mode of transporation.

The City of Prince George, BC government, and BC Transit will split the cost.