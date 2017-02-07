A sold-out Northern Sports Centre gave former NHL star Theo Fleury a standing ovation during the 3rd Annual UNBC Timberwolves Legacy Breakfast on Tuesday.

Fleury’s “Don’t Quit Before the Miracle” talk touched on his upbringing in Russell, Manitoba, and his public battle with substance abuse after being molested by disgraced junior hockey coach Graham James.

MYPGNOW spoke to Fleury after the breakfast and says he’s going into every engagement with the ability to reach someone who’s faced the same thing.

“You know you have 500 people in a room and you just do the math. I know that I’m speaking directly to people who maybe had the same thing happen to them and they can talk about it, by talking about it that is how you get through it. Courage is contagious because I know what it means to carry around a secret and not being able to tell it so it’s really cool when people come up and tell me their stories.”

Fleury also touched on some of the things he’s picked up while sharing his story. “Listening is probably the biggest skill I have to learn and it’s really helped to have so many people come and seek me out to tell me their own stories.”

A total of $6000 was raised supporting athletic scholarships at UNBC following a live auction.

UNBC matched every donation made up to $15,000.

The 2016 event raised over $52,000.