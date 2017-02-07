The 2016 Back to School Fundraiser between Staples and the Salvation Army was a massive success.

Just under $10,000 was raised to buy supplies for less fortunate children in the city.

Staples General Manager Neil Hodgson says they would not have reached that mark without the contribution of an employee.

“I really want to give back a leg to Debra who’s my lead cashier and she raised well over $2,000 so she definitely deserves some kudos for that.”

The amount raised filled between 250-300 backpacks.

Hodgson adds the generosity of the public made it a lot easier. “Most customers who come and buy their school supplies here they understand we have more needy families in town that can’t necessarily drop between 80 to 100 bucks on school supplies and that’s why we do it.”

During the campaign, an iPad was raffled off to one lucky winner.