Prince George RCMP is seeking your help finding the man responsible for last night’s armed robbery on the 4100 block of 15th Avenue.

Police were called to the commercial business around 8:30 PM and allege one man entered with a handgun, grabbed cash and lottery tickets, and took off on foot.

Police describe the suspect as a 6’0″, white male, with a slender build. He’s about 25-years-old and was wearing a black toque, grey jogging pants, and a black coat at the time.

No one was injured during the incident.

If you have any information you’re asked to call RCMP or Crime Stoppers.