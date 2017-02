Crews from four Prince George fire halls rushed to a house fire on the 800 block of Beger Road around 11:00 AM today.

Upon arrival, firefighters found smoke and flames coming from the back and side of the home. Fire Rescue extinguished it quickly.

Crews believe the fire began in the chimney and spread to the attic.

None of the firefighters or the two people inside the home were injured.

The costs of damages are not yet known.